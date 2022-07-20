In light of the current crisis in animal shelters, King’s Harvest Pet Rescue, Davenport, and Best Friends Animal Society have joined together for an event created to encourage more people to adopt a pet on July 22-23.

“We are hoping to clear out our shelter so we can intake more animals. There are a ton of animals outside suffering in the heat,” King’s Harvest director Terri Gleize said in a Wednesday release. “We also pull animals from the south where there’s a high homeless population. We’re hoping to save as many lives as possible.”

Blue is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix available to adopt from King’s Harvest.

Recent data released by Best Friends showed in 2021, U.S. shelters saw an 8.1 percent increase in animal intakes that pet adoptions couldn’t keep pace with.

As shelters continue to fill up with adoptable pets this summer, often exceeding their capacities, Best Friends and its participating partners have put together the adoption event to address the urgency, with more than 530 shelters, including King’s Harvest Pet Rescue (2504 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport), offering reduced fees.

“Following the immense success of our National Adoption Weekend in May, which resulted in 4,529 lives saved, we couldn’t wait to have a second National Adoption Weekend as soon as possible,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “The summer months, and July in particular, is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters in America, so we really encourage anyone who’s looking for a pet to adopt now.”

King’s Harvest Pet Rescue cites many benefits to adopting a pet, including:

A One Stop (Adoption) Shop: Most pets that you adopt from a shelter will come vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered which saves you the time and cost of having to do it yourself, like when you purchase a pet.

You Gain a Lifetime Partner in Your Pets Life: Shelters and animal welfare organizations care about your new family member and will be there to help you throughout the life of the pet with helpful resources and information.

You are Saving At Least Two Lives: When you adopt you are saving the life of the pet you adopt and opening a spot at a shelter or rescue for a new animal in need of a forever home.

Currently, there are considerably more pets available for adoption than at this time due to recent problems such as staffing shortages and increased intake numbers, King’s Harvest said.

That’s why King’s Harvest Pet Rescue is compelled to be a part of the National Adoption Weekend. For more information, visit kingsharvestpetrescue.org. Follow us on Facebook @King’s Harvest Pet Rescue for the latest up-to-date information.

Hours are Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Adoption Fees: Cats & Kittens $10, Dogs & Puppies $50. You can view the available animals on King’s Harvest’s Facebook page. Adoption fees include Spay/Neuter, Microchip, and Shots.

About the Best Friends Network

The Best Friends Network is comprised of thousands of public and private shelters, rescue groups, spay/neuter organizations and other animal welfare organizations in all 50 states. It is a coalition committed to saving the lives of homeless cats and dogs through collaboration, information-sharing and implementation of proven lifesaving strategies

Its partners support each other and inspire their own communities to increase lifesaving of dogs and cats across the country.