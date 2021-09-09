King’s Harvest Pet Rescue to receive 145 pets displaced by Hurricane Ida

King’s Harvest Pet Rescue in Davenport is set to take in 145 dogs and cats that need placement from Hurricane Ida. The transport van will be arriving Thursday evening.

Several other area shelters will also be receiving animals. The Bissell Pet Foundation and Humane Society of Tulsa is coordinating these rescues and transporting out of Louisiana.

King’s Harvest dogs will not be available to go home until Saturday, but those interested can be pre-approved by filling out a application at kingsharvestpetrescue.org 

