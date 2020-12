King’s Harvest No-Kill Animal shelter is raising money for two families who lost their newly adopted puppies after contracting parvovirus.

All funds will go directly to impacted families.

To donate, visit https://kingsharvestpetrescue.org/. Tune in at 5pm to learn more.

Signs of the parvovirus in dogs include:

BLOODY DIARRHEA

VOMITING

FEVER AND LETHARGY

WEIGHT LOSS AND WEAKNESS

DEHYDRATION AND DEPRESSION.