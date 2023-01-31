A Quad-City woman who has dedicated her life to giving back to the community now needs help continuing her mission. Luekinna Hodges, founder of Kinna’s House of Love, a non-profit organization that provides support and resources for battered women and children, said her car was badly damaged by a hit-and-run driver, which has left her unable to continue her work. Local 4 and Fox 18’s Trae Harris spoke with Hodges for more information and to find out how you can help.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Kinna’s House of Love here. Additionally, donations can be sent via PayPal here, Cash App here or by check to 318 E. 7th St., Suite 205, Davenport Iowa 52803.