Kirkwood man’s lasting legacy

A village in Warren County, Illinois got a surprise gift from a member of the community.

Jim Poling spent decades as a firefighter in Kirkwood.

He passed away in 2018 and donated his savings to several organizations in town.

Poling donated to the fire department he worked with, as well as two of the town’s local churches.

While they said they were shocked by the gift, they weren’t shocked by the kindness of their sender.

“We were his family,” James Vollbracht, former chief of Kirkwood Fire Department said. “And you know, he treated us like brothers and sisters and we treated him that way. JP was all heart for our fire department. And he loved his community.”

So much so that he gave almost $400,000 to the Central Warren Fire Protection District in Kirkwood.

Not only that, but he also donated almost $200,000 each to Kirkwood first United Methodist, and Kirkwood Westminster Presbyterian, whose pastor says he’d been a caring man as long as she’d known him.

“Jim and I went to high school together so we’ve known each other for a long time,” Pam Moore, pastor of Kirkwood Westminster Presbyterian Church said. “So he and I would harass and tease each other pretty much any time he would show up here. So he was a good guy.”

Vollbracht said that whether Poling was at a fire, or out on the town, he’d always do what he could to help.

“He never said no,” Vollbracht said. “I don’t care if you walked up to him here and said I need a favor from you. He’d probably tell you yes. We’re all gonna miss him.”