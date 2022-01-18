Kitchen fire damages Muscatine home

A Muscatine home sustained damage after a kitchen fire Tuesday morning. The call came in around 8:30 a.m. for the home on Woodlawn Ave, for a stove fire that was spreading.

When Muscatine Fire arrived on scene, it had spread throughout the kitchen, but was under control in five minutes.

Some utilities were shut off while the fire was being fought. Those have since been restored ahead of the cold temperatures expected later this week.

One civilian did sustain minor injuries. The Red Cross and 1-800-BoardUp are providing victim assistance.

Muscatine Fire said this is the second stove fire in the last week. The National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) recommends residents should remain alert while cooking, stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling, boiling, or broiling food, and keep anything that can catch fire, such as oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels, or curtains, away from the stovetop.