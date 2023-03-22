Join King’s Harvest Pet Rescue at their Annual Kitten Shower on Saturday, March 25th from 12 to 4 p.m. They’ll have games (with prizes!), activities, sweets, a photo wall and much more. The pet rescue is located at 2504 W. Central Park Avenue in Davenport.

A kitten shower helps the shelter prepare for the upcoming kitten season. King’s Harvest rescues and fosters around 400 kittens and their mothers each season. All proceeds from the kitten shower go towards upkeep of the facility, providing food and shelter for the animals and assisting with any unexpected veterinary bills. For more information on King’s Harvest Pet Rescue or the kitten shower, visit their Facebook page or their website.