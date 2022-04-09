The Quad Cities is soon entering kitten season.

Spring is the time of year in which shelters are overrun with kittens due to a lack of spaying and neutering.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center used a kitten shower — similar to a baby shower — on Saturday to help raise awareness about kitten season.

People who brought donations were eligible for raffles.

The shelter relies on people to support its mission.

“I feel like we’re helping support the strays that come in that maybe aren’t ‘quite perfect,'” said Don Faust, a supporter of the kitten shower.

“We put out our registry of all of the things that we need for these kittens that are coming in … litter, (Purina) Kitten Chow, toys, treats … all of that fun kind of stuff,” said the shelter’s Community Services Director Stacey Teager. “Relying solely on donations, we count on the community and people helping us.”

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center will see hundreds of kittens and adult animals.

Last year, the shelter adopted out more than 1,200.

They say, for every animal they adopt out, two are saved because one goes home, and then another can be brought in from potentially being put down.