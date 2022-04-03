The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) invites the public to a kitten show from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Adoption & Education Center.

Among the features will be refreshments, games, raffles, and adoption specials. Some of the most-needed items for kittens at the center include toys, Purina Kitten Chow, canned wet cat food, non-clumping kitty litter, and kitty litter boxes.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Adoption & Education Center is at 724 W. 2nd Ave., Milan.

Business hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed on Saturday and Sunday.