Hidden treasures are just waiting to be found at the East Moline/Silvis Kiwanis Club Flea Market!

Browse, banter and buy Sunday, May 1, 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, located at 4200 Archer Drive in East Moline. Admission is a $3 donation at the gate. Proceeds from the event benefit the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, Quad-City food pantries, local scholarships, United Township High School sports programs, the East Moline and Silvis Public Libraries, and more.

For vendor/exhibitor details and additional information, email here or call (309) 792-3131.

The East Moline/Silvis Kiwanis Club was chartered in 1954, and the focus of Kiwanis is “Serving the Children in the World.” Kiwanis Club of East Moline-Silvis meets Mondays at 6:00 p.m. at the Genesis Medical Center, located at 801 Illini Drive, Silvis. For more information, click here.