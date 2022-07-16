The Kiwanis Club of Moline will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Saturday, July 23 The event will be held at Riverside Park East Shelter, Moline, two years and two months after the actual club anniversary of May 7, 2020, because of COVID-19.

The club was inducted on May 7, 1920, a news release says.

Members and their guests will celebrate 100 years of service to Moline and the greater Quad City community at large. For more than a century, Kiwanis has focused primarily on support and service toward youth-based activities. Legion of Honor awards will be presented to Kiwanis members who are celebrating milestone years of membership.

One of the club’s first service projects in the early 1920s was to assist at a newly established travelers/tourist park, at Riverside Park, a news release says. Now, 100 years later, the club offered a sponsorship as an anniversary gift to Moline Parks & Recreation to help build the new Riverside pickleball courts. Coming full circle at Riverside park, the anniversary event will be celebrated there, the release says.



The club meets weekly on Tuesdays at noon, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline. Meetings currently include a bring-your-own lunch, a short business meeting, and a program on various interesting topics. For more information about the club, visit here or the club’s Facebook page.

Additionally, guests are welcome to attend a weekly meeting.

About Kiwanis



Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.