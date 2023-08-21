Love flea markets? One is coming to the Rock Island County Fairgrounds next month and there’s bound to be something for every shopper.

The East Moline-Silvis Kiwanis are holding their Fall Flea Market on Sunday, September 24 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive in East Moline. Admission is $3 at the gate and proceeds benefit the Children’s Therapy Center, Quad City food pantries, scholarships, sports at United Township High School and the East Moline and Silvis Public Libraries, among others.

For more information, including how to become a vendor, call Bill Seiss at (309) 796-1204 or email kiwanisfleamarketem@gmail.com. More information is also available on their Facebook page.