The Knights of Columbus Allouez Council No. 658 will honor the 2023 Firefighter and Police Officer of the Year.

The Knights yearly recognize a City of Rock Island police officer and firefighter, who are chosen by their peers, as honorees for outstanding service. The Knights will honor Detective Brett Buchen as the 2023 Police Officer of the Year and Firefighter Brennan Kennedy as the 2023 Firefighter of the Year.

The Knights of Columbus Allouez Council No. 658 have honored Brennan Kennedy (L) and Detective Brett Buchen as Rock Island 2023 Firefighter of the Year and 2023 Police Officer of the Year. (Knights of Columbus Allouez Council No. 658)

The City of Rock Island is proud of the excellent customer service provided by its public safety professionals. Having Det. Buchen and Firefighter Kennedy honored by a community group reinforces this level of commitment to service, and the City is very proud of the honorees. City of Rock Island

The 44th Annual Civic Awards Night will be held Sunday, September 10 at the Stern Center, located at 1713 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The event will begin with a social hour at 5:00 p.m., followed by a dinner banquet at 6:00 p.m. The award presentations will take place after dinner.

