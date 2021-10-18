Knights of Columbus Civic Awards to recognize outstanding Rock Island police officers and firefighters

The Rock Island Knights of Columbus will hold their Civic Awards at the downtown Rock Island Holiday Inn on Oct. 24.

On Sunday, Oct. 24th, the Rock Island Knights of Columbus will present its 41st-annual Civic Awards Night.

Each year, the Knights recognize a City of Rock Island Police Officer and Firefighter, who are chosen by their peers, as honorees for outstanding service.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the Knights were unable to hold an awards ceremony in 2020, so this year, the Knights will honor Officer Zach Costas as 2020 Police Officer of the Year, Officer Andrew Lawler as the 2021 Police Officer of the Year, Lieutenant Jason Leemans as 2020 Firefighter of the Year, and Firefighter Darwin Burton as 2021 Firefighter of the Year.

“The City of Rock Island is proud of the excellent customer service provided by its public safety professionals day in and day out,” according to a release. “Having Officer Costas, Officer Lawler, Lieutenant Leemans, and Firefighter Burton honored by a community group reinforces this level of commitment to service, and the City is extremely proud of all of these honorees.”

The Civic Awards Night will be held at the Holiday Inn Downtown Rock Island at 226 17th Street. The event will begin with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by a dinner banquet at 6 p.m. with the award presentations taking place once dinner has concluded. A special program will be presented by local elementary students, and entertainment will also be provided.

The cost for this event is $20 for adults, and $5 for children 10 and under, payable at the door.