Knock-Knock! Who’s there? Comedy Fundraiser is holding another amazing Lineup of Comedy show on October 21, this time to raise funds for venue upgrades at the Buffalo Community Center. There will be a 50/50 drawing, basket raffle, food for sale and a cash bar. Admission is $5 cash at door and there is an ATM on site. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The entertainment lineup for the evening includes:

Emcee/Host: Brian Lee Farrell

Zach Vaughan

Matt Miller

Feature: Danny Franks

The Electrifying, Eccentric & Energized Headliner: Shayne Neubert

The Buffalo Community Center is located at 426 Clark Street in Buffalo, IA. For more information on the show, click here.