The Speakeasy in downtown Rock Island is hosting a night of hilarious standup comedy featuring a trio of comedians on June 23. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

All photos courtesy Knock Knock Who’s There Comedy

Brian Lee Farrell, the Quad Cities’ favorite brain injury comedian, will be the show’s emcee. He got his start in standup in January of 2022 at Davenport’s Renwick Mansion. Comedy is a part of therapy for Brian, who has a mental illness. Bringing his own mental illness into his comedy displays his unique coping skills through humor. As he pokes fun at his own flaws, he shows the ability to find the funny in his situation. “Don’t hate the life you lost,” he says, “love the life you have.”

Brian Farrell

Comedian Danny Franks broke into comedy in 1999 and has opened for Norm MacDonald, Brian Regan and Jimmy Pardo. He’s performed over 1,000 shows in the last 24 years. Clever and sometimes sarcastic, he isn’t even safe from his own jokes. “You can’t make fun of the world if you can’t make fun of yourself.”

Danny Franks

Headliner Tim Sullivan has opened for comedians including Louie Anderson, Kevin Pollack, Bob Saget, Dave Chappelle, Jim Bruer, Tom Arnold, The Impractical Jokers and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. He’s performed in venues of all sizes across the country, from small clubs to a 5,000 seat theater. With three brothers and eight sisters, he knows how to work a crowd!

Tim Sulllivan

The Speakeasy is located at 1818 Third Avenue in Rock Island. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show and can be reserved by calling (309) 786-7733, ext. 2. Online reservations are not available for this show. For more information, click here.