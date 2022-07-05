Amidst current heat advisories across the region, the Knox County Health Department and Knox County Emergency Management Agency are monitoring local conditions to see if a formal cooling center will need to be opened.

With temperatures in the mid-90’s with high humidity, the combination of heat and humidity could be dangerous for those spending too much time outdoors. At-risk populations include the elderly and the very young who are most susceptible to heat and heat-related illnesses. Additionally, pets should have plenty of water and shade to get out of the hot sun.

Residents can utilize the following temporary cooling centers:

Galesburg Public Safety Building – 150 South Broad Street YMCA – 1324 West Carl Sandburg Drive – 5:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Oneida Oneida Fire Station – 210 Sage Street – 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wataga Wataga Fire Station – 310 West Willard Street – 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.



According to the Knox County Health Department:

Heat-related illnesses can cause serious injury and even death if unattended. Signs of heat-related illnesses include nausea, dizziness, flushed or pale skin, heavy sweating and headaches. Persons with heat-related illness should be moved to a cool place, given cool water to drink and ice packs or cool wet cloths should be applied to the skin. If a victim refuses water, vomits or loses consciousness, call 9-1-1 immediately.

The Knox County Health Department offered these tips for staying cool.