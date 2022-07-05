Amidst current heat advisories across the region, the Knox County Health Department and Knox County Emergency Management Agency are monitoring local conditions to see if a formal cooling center will need to be opened.
With temperatures in the mid-90’s with high humidity, the combination of heat and humidity could be dangerous for those spending too much time outdoors. At-risk populations include the elderly and the very young who are most susceptible to heat and heat-related illnesses. Additionally, pets should have plenty of water and shade to get out of the hot sun.
Residents can utilize the following temporary cooling centers:
- Galesburg
- Public Safety Building – 150 South Broad Street
- YMCA – 1324 West Carl Sandburg Drive – 5:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Oneida
- Oneida Fire Station – 210 Sage Street – 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Wataga
- Wataga Fire Station – 310 West Willard Street – 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
According to the Knox County Health Department:
Heat-related illnesses can cause serious injury and even death if unattended. Signs of heat-related illnesses include nausea, dizziness, flushed or pale skin, heavy sweating and headaches. Persons with heat-related illness should be moved to a cool place, given cool water to drink and ice packs or cool wet cloths should be applied to the skin. If a victim refuses water, vomits or loses consciousness, call 9-1-1 immediately.
The Knox County Health Department offered these tips for staying cool.
- Prepare. Discuss heat safety precautions with members of your household. Have a plan for what to do if the power goes out.
- Dress for the heat. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays. It is also a good idea to wear hats or to use an umbrella when in the sun.
- Stay hydrated. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine, which dehydrate the body.
- Eat small meals and eat more often. Avoid high-protein foods, which increase metabolic heat.
- Slow down and avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. Take frequent breaks.
- Stay indoors when possible. If air-conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine.