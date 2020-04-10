Knox College postpones 2020 Commencement ceremony

Knox College in Galesburg announced they have postponed its 2020 Commencement ceremony, originally scheduled for June 7. The college hopes to host an on-campus Commencement ceremony in early August, but that depends on what public health measures are in effect at that time.

“It is vitally important to recognize the achievements of this year’s graduating students and the unprecedented challenges they are facing in their final term,” said College President Teresa Amott. “This will be a graduating class like no other—and their strength, creativity, and resilience during this moment highlight the very best of Knox.”

Members of the Class of 2020 and Knox officials are working “to create ways we can recognize and celebrate their accomplishments in June, even though we will not be able to assemble on the South Lawn to do so,” President Amott said.

Details will be announced later.