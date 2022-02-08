VNA Community Services and Galesburg-based KCCDD are teaming up again for their 3rd annual “Put Your Heart Into It” Fundraiser. This month-long event is meant to bring visibility and funding to the plight of food insecure seniors of Knox County.

There will be cookies, ice cream, spirits, pizza and Mexican cuisine being sold by local businesses to help food insecure seniors of Knox County, according to a Tuesday release. Hy-Vee on Main is going to donate $1 for every half-dozen iced cutout cookies sold for the entire month of February. The Bar 65 has committed to donating $1 per “Blackberry Hot Toddy” sold on the 17th and is even allowing staff and board members to come down and guest bartend from 5 to 9 p.m. Lim’s Ice Cream has pledged $1 for every double scoop sold on the 18th and Guacamole Grill is offering 10% of all evening sales the night of the 23rd.

VNA’s Executive Director, Michael John Bennett, is ecstatic to get the fundraiser off the ground and get folks involved in the cause. When asked about the annual event and how it will benefit the seniors of Knox County, Bennett had this to say:

“It is so refreshing and humbling to see so many area businesses take interest in helping vulnerable members of our community. We currently have a 170+ recipient list of food insecure seniors that dwell within Knox County, and it takes about an average of $1,500 a year to feed a single senior on our program.

Michael John Bennett is executive director of Galesburg-based VNA Community Services.

“Our list has more than tripled in size since pre-pandemic and there is no sign of slowing,” he said. “It doesn’t take long to add up. So, February has been our big push to help bolster our coffers and get folks talking about the food insecure seniors of Knox County.”

“These businesses are not only bringing much needed funding to a cause that sees no shortage of need, but also bringing visibility to the plight of folks who can’t always advocate for themselves,” Bennett said. “What better way to show your support for local businesses and seniors than to partake in an extra indulgence or two?”

VNA would like to remind Knox County seniors that they are no alone in their struggles. They are committed to helping seniors get connected to helpful pathways of service. Anyone 60+ who is experiencing any barrier to proper nutrition is encouraged to call VNA today and set up on their Home Delivered Meals program.

The VNA is Knox County’s premier senior social services agency. It is their mission to provide programs and services that allow local seniors to maintain or improve their quality of life so that they can remain thriving in their homes.

Like to get involved or donate? Call the VNA at 309-342-1152.