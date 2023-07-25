The Knox County Health Department and Knox County Emergency Management Agency are monitoring local conditions to identify if the need arises for a formal cooling center to be opened over the next several days, a news release says.

Temperatures starting Wednesday are forecast to be 97, Wednesday at 101, and Friday at 104 with high humidity, the release says. The combination of heat and humidity could be dangerous for those spending too much time outdoors. At-risk populations include the elderly and the very young who are most susceptible to heat and heat-related illnesses. Additionally, pets should have plenty of water and shade to get out of the hot sun.

Residents can visit these locations that are set up as temporary cooling centers:

Galesburg – Public Safety Building – 150 South Broad Street (24 hours) and the YMCA – 1324 W. Carl Sandburg Drive (5 a.m.-9 p.m.)

– Public Safety Building – 150 South Broad Street (24 hours) and the YMCA – 1324 W. Carl Sandburg Drive (5 a.m.-9 p.m.) Knoxville – 137 N. Public Square (can be opened upon request. Contact number will be on the front entry door.)

– 137 N. Public Square (can be opened upon request. Contact number will be on the front entry door.) East Galesburg – Village Hall, 100 E. First St., East Galesburg (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

– Village Hall, 100 E. First St., East Galesburg (8 a.m.-5 p.m.) Oneida Fire Station – 210 Sage St., Oneida (8 a.m.- 8 p.m.)

– 210 Sage St., Oneida (8 a.m.- 8 p.m.) Wataga Fire Station – 310 W. Willard St., Wataga (8 am – 8 pm)

Should more locations become available, this list will be updated. Follow the KCEMA Facebook page for updates.

Heat-related illnesses can cause serious injury and even death if unattended. Signs of heat-related illnesses include nausea, dizziness, flushed or pale skin, heavy sweating, and headaches. Persons with heat-related illnesses should be moved to a cool place, given cool water to drink, and ice packs or cool wet cloths should be applied to the skin. If a victim refuses water, vomits, or loses consciousness, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Tips for staying cool include: