On Sunday, April 2, 2023 a Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was involved in a two-car crash in the 1100 block of Knox Highway 8. The Deputy was diverting traffic away from a separate fire scene when the crash occurred, according to a Monday release.

The second vehicle was driving south on Knox Highway 8 and crashed into the Deputy’s squad temporarily trapping the Deputy in the car. The Deputy (who was not named by the county), was transported to OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center, treated for injuries sustained during the crash and then released.

The driver of the second vehicle was identified as Michael L. Dunn, 77 years of age, of Knoxville, Ill. Dunn was also transported to OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center, treated for injuries and released. Dunn was issued a citation for violation of Scott’s Law.

Illinois State Police were called and investigated the crash.

Also known as the “Move Over” Law, Scott’s Law was named in remembrance of Lt. Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department who was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver while assisting at a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway. Gillen‚ 37‚ a 14-year member of the Chicago Fire Department‚ died on Dec. 23‚ 2000‚ when struck by a passing vehicle at an accident scene.

Scott’s Law mandates that when approaching any police or other emergency vehicle stopped along the roadway, you must: