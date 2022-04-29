UPDATE, 2:24 p.m. April 29 — Henry County State’s Attorney Catherine Runty will be releasing the name of this morning’s suspect, along with charges that have been filed in the incident, at a 5:30 p.m. press conference today at Galesburg City Hall.

EARLIER: There was a large police presence along U.S. 150 Friday morning, as police have shut down the road between Route 17 and the town of Alpha in Henry County.

Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Zone 2 was requested to investigate an officer-involved death of a Knox County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Deputy.

The scene of the incident where a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy was killed on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Oxford Road and U.S. 150 near Alpha (photo by Bryan Bobb).

On April 29, 2022, at approximately 8 a.m., Galesburg Police Department (GPD) Officers responded to a 911 call of a suspect with a gun at the Circle K Gas Station on Main Street in Galesburg, police said Friday. Two Galesburg Officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect continued to drive and fled north on US 150.

A KCSO Deputy began setting up spike strips at the intersection of US 150 at 150th Avenue, in Henry County, when he was struck by the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle crashed in a field north of the intersection. GPD Officers apprehended the suspect after a brief foot pursuit.

The Illinois State Police are terribly sorry to report the Deputy was killed in the line of duty, the release said.

The KCSO has requested the ISP DCI Zone 2 to investigate the incident. Numerous law enforcement agencies are assisting on scene to include, KCSO, GPD, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Geneseo Police Department.

The name of the offender and the name of the Knox County Deputy are not being released at this time.

“We understand members of our law enforcement community and the public want answers,” police said in the release. “The investigative team will be working around the clock to get those answers and we will update everyone in the hours and days ahead.”

The Galesburg City Hall has been designated as the collection point for anyone wishing to support the KCSO with food, flowers, or gifts