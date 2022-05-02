A large framed photo of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist has been placed at the memorial at the Knox County Law Enforcement Center, 152 S. Kellogg Street, Galesburg.

The portrait of Weist — who was killed in the line of duty Friday morning, April 29, 2022 — is accompanied by a quote from the Book of Matthew 5:9 — “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” Weist was 34 years old and began his career with Knox County in May 2018.

A memorial to Nicholas Weist at the Knox County Law Enforcement Center, Galesburg (photo by Matt Holderman).

His sister Lindsay Weist posted on social media over the weekend:

“My first best friend. My favorite person to raise my kids with. My first bully. He was so mean to me. I have the scars to prove it, but I will wear every one of them proudly from this day forward. You just can’t be gone.

“We had plans this summer; we wanted to start doing vacations with the kids together. Mariah absolutely loves her Uncle Nicky. You died being so brave and today while I am so proud to be a Weist, because of you I am so sad because we have to learn how to live without someone so special to this world.

“I love you so much brother and I’m so proud to be your sister.”

Deputy Nicholas Weist (photo: Matt Holderman)

Lindsay closed her tribute with a quote from Isaiah 6:8 — “Also I heard the voice of the Lord saying: ‘Whom shall I send, And who will go for us?’ And then I said, ‘Here am I, send me!’ “

On April 29, after 8 a.m., the criminal suspect, Daylon K. Richardson, 22, Granite City, Ill., fled from Galesburg north on U.S. Highway 150.

Weist, the Knox County Deputy, began setting up spike strips at the intersection of U.S. 150 at 150th Avenue in Henry County, when he was struck by the suspect vehicle, which crashed in a field north of the intersection. Weist died from his injuries. Richardson is being held at Henry County Jail to face charges at a May 9 preliminary hearing.

The deputy’s mother, Robin Monson, also posted the following: