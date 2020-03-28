Knox County has first case of COVID-19

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Knox County was announced by the county’s health department and the Illinois Department of Public Health Friday evening.

The individual who tested positive is a male in his 50s.

“The Knox County Health Department is following all of the guidelines set forth by the CDC and IDPH and taking all the necessary precautions with this case. The staff is working to identify, investigate, and actively monitor individuals who were in close contact with the patient,” said Michele Gabriel, Public Health Administrator of Knox County Health Department. “We understand this development causes heightened concern; however, the health and safety of our residents is our highest priority.”

The Knox County Health Department wants to remind residents to be vigilant and continue to take preventative actions to prevent the spread of illness.