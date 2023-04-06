The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently announced over $4 million in federal grants have been allocated for public health services in central and northwestern Illinois. Locally, the Knox County Health Department will receive $1,498,032 to provide affordable medical, dental and behavioral health services.

“On behalf of the Knox County community, Knox County Health Department appreciates the continued support of the federal government in funding the nearly 1,400 community health centers across the nation. Without the Community Health Center program, the Knox County Health Department would not be able to provide affordable, accessible, high-quality medical, behavioral health, and dental services for its patients,” said Michele Gabriel, Public Health Administrator for the Knox County Health Department. “Continued support and funding of this program is essential to ensure the many extraordinary Community Health Centers, both in Illinois and across the United States, are able to continue the essential work they do in knocking down barriers to healthcare.”

The grants were awarded as part of HHS’ Health Center program, which funds health clinics across the country who meet specific criteria. Chestnut Health Systems, Inc. in Bloomington was awarded $2,850,156 in grant funding for their health clinic programs.