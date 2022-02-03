The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash that occurred Tuesday night in East Galesburg.

At 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, deputies were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 408 S. State St., East Galesburg. A vehicle left the road and crashed into the home at that address. No one was at home at the time, and there were no injuries reported, according to a Thursday release.

Two individuals have been identified who were involved in the accident, but the Sheriff’s Department is not releasing their names at this time. No arrests have been made in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Further information will be released when it becomes available, the release said.