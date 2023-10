A Knox County K-9 deputy is recovering after surgery.

K-9 Brenna underwent surgery at the end of August. The dog needed to have a mass in her neck drained and tested.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office told Local 4 they are following the veterinarian’s advice and getting Brenna started back in training. They said it will be some time before she is ready to go back into service, but they are hopeful she will make a full recovery.