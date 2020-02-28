Knox County Sheriff Deputies find $80,000 worth of iPhones during traffic stop

On Wednesday, February 26 Deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of US Highway 34 for a vehicle traveling approximately 104 MPH in a 65 MPH zone.

During the course of the traffic stop, deputies say they located 55 iPhones still in their boxes. Several phone plan contracts were also located.

Through further investigation, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department says they learned the iPhones were obtained through identity theft and purchased fraudulently from around the United States.

Four people have been arrested for possession of stolen property and identity theft. Two of whom are from New York, the other two are from Pennsylvania.

The driver of the vehicle is also charged with speeding and reckless driving.

All four subjects are being held at the Knox County Jail and awaiting bond to be set.