The Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint of harassment and threats to a school December 5.

Upon investigation, deputies learned that a teenager from another school district was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students from the Knoxville School District. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department intervened before anyone was harmed.

The suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct in the form of a school threat. He is in the custody of the Knox County Mary Davis Home juvenile detention center.