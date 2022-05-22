GALESBURG, Ill. (WHBF) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office will be selling bracelets and decals in honor of fallen Deputy Nicholas Weist. Sales will begin Monday and continue until supplies run out.

Weist, age 34, of Viola, Ill., died April 29, 2022, in the line of duty. He left behind a wife, Jessica, and two children, Ava, age 12 and Emery, age 9.

Decals will be sold for $5 with proceeds going to the Spoon River Valley FOP to establish a scholarship in Deputy Weist’s name. Bracelets will be sold for $10 with proceeds going to Weist’s family.