The Knox County Sheriff’s Office needs your help as it’s collecting donations for its K9 officer with a medical condition and to get another one on the force.

As local 4’s Michael Frachalla reports, the department’s K9 Juri died in may, leaving Brenna as its only active K9, and with a recent diagnosis of a medical condition that requires extensive treatment for Brenna, paying for treatment and other expenses could leave the program up in the air.

Donations can be made to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 Program through their GoFundMe page or mailed to this address: Knox County Sheriff’s Office, 152 S. Kellogg St., Galesburg, IL 61401