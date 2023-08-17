The Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 program has lost one of their own. K9 Juri died unexpectedly and suddenly from a medical incident in May. K9 Juri’s death has left a vacancy for a K9.

(K9 Juri, Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s office currently has one working K9, Brenna. Unfortunately, K9 Brenna has been diagnosed with a medical condition that has temporarily taken her out of service several times over the past few months. K9 Breanna has undergone extensive treatment at the University of Illinois Animal Medical Facility.

(K9 Brenna, Knox County Sheriff’s Department)

Knox County Sheriff Jack Harlan Jr. is an experienced K9 handler and trainer and has a vision to see the K9 program grow. Outdated K9 vehicles and equipment, unexpected medical issues and the sudden loss of a K9 have seriously affected the Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s budget.

The K9s are used daily to search for illegal drugs and contraband, locate fleeing suspects, finding children or elderly who are reported missing, detect hidden evidence and conduct community outreach programs to build bonds with the community.

The Sheriff’s Office is taking donations to help with K9 Brenna’s expenses. Funds raised will also be used to purchase a new K9, training for the K9 Team, a vehicle and equipment necessary for the team to fight against illegal drugs and violent crimes in the community.

Donations can be made to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Program through their GoFundMe page or mailed to the office at 152 S. Kellogg Street, Galesburg, IL 61401. Donors will be mailed a receipt of donation and a K-9 Sponsor sticker once their donation is received.