The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports over the last week of a scam involving a caller using the name of Detective Sgt. Davis with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.

This call includes being told you have a warrant because you did not come in for DNA testing. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be Sgt. Davis, telling you that you have a warrant and it can be put on hold if you deposit cash, crypto currency, or any other form of payment, the call is a scam, Davis says in the news release.

“No law enforcement officer will ever call to inform you that you have a warrant, nor would any law enforcement officer accept payment to stop a warrant,” the release says.

“If you receive a call from someone claiming to be Sergeant Davis or any other law enforcement officer, asking you to make a payment of any kind, end the call immediately and make a report with your local police department,” says the release.

The release says Davis does make phone contact with witnesses, victims, and suspects to ask questions and schedule interviews. If you suspect a call is a scam, “You are welcome to hang up and call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 309-345-3733 or the non-emergency line 309-343-9151 to confirm that Sergeant Davis is trying to contact you,” according to the release.