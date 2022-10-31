A Maquon woman charged with concealment of a body on Monday waived a preliminary hearing at Knox County Court.

Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Oct. 11, 2022, by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony. The arrest was connected to the discovery of human remains in a storage unit in Maquon, Ill., near 3rd and Main streets on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8.

On Monday, Oglesby’s case was continued to Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. for a pretrial conference. Oglesby remains in the Knox County Jail.