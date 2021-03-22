Knox County YMCA Early Learning Center part of Illinois early childhood pilot program

The Illinois Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Development has a new pilot program to address obstacles faced by rural child care providers in meeting the state’s quality of care standards.

In partnership with the Illinois Department of Human Services, the office is providing 35 centers in rural counties with $3.8 million in funding per year to hire additional staff or increase the salaries of existing staff.

Knox County YMCA Early Learning Center, Galesburg, is participating in the pilot.

The pilot program, made possible by both federal and state funding, is expected to run for three years, and builds on the Pritzker administration’s ongoing commitment to improving equity and accessibility to quality child care for all Illinois families.

The 35 centers include 577 teachers and assistants in 104 infant/toddler classrooms, 63 preschool classrooms, and 37 school-age rooms. The pilot is supported by the federal Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5) and state child care funds.