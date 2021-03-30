Knox County’s Health Department is setting up a new massive vaccination site in Galesburg

Starting in April if you live in Galesburg, you will be able to get your COVID-19 vaccination at a new location.

Knox County’s Health Department is setting up a new massive vaccination site with more people becoming eligible, which will be at the old Bergner’s store that closed in 2018.

The Knox County’s Health Department is working on opening the new mass-vaccination site by the second week of April.

Employees say at that point, everyone sixteen and older will be eligible to get the vaccine in Illinois.

“The main reason why we’re moving to this building is because the Knox Unified Command has seen a need to want to move to be able to provide more access and a larger building to our residents and our community members here,” said Erin Olson, Knox County Health Department PIO.

The site will provide a permanent location during the vaccination period in Galesburg.

“Once we get to this building we will not have to tear down and break stuff down every single day,” said Erin Olson, Knox County Health Department PIO.

Knox County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator and Fire Chief Randy Hovind said the building will also provide enough space to be socially distanced.

“The capacity is anywhere between 75 to 100 people so we can get quite a few more people and personal to assist with the vaccinations,” said Chief Hovind.

Travis Gustafson was diagnosed with COVID over the winter holidays and said the need for a massive vaccination site in his hometown is great.

“I think its a very good thing that everyone gets vaccinated to help prevent the spread even more than what it’s already cause,” said Gustafson.

Gustafson didn’t want to say if or when he’ll be getting the vaccine but said some of his family members have already gotten it

“My grandparents, my aunt and about 90% of my clients in my profession,” said Gustafson.

Chief Hovind encourages people to get the shot sooner rather than later.

“Get the vaccination if you can I know some people wanting to wait for the Johnson and Johnson but get the vaccination that are available,” said Chief Hovind.

As of now 9,000 people in Knox County are fully vaccinated.