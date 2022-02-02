The Knox-Galesburg Symphony is writing the next movement in what has already been a 75-year masterwork. In May 2021, the Galesburg Symphony Society — the official entity that includes the Symphony — bought properties at 95 and 107 North Seminary Street in downtown Galesburg.

95 Seminary was built in 1932 as the Knox County Farm Bureau building. The Oil Station next door was built at the same time and most recently was occupied by the Garden Gate. Both buildings are well-built and well-maintained, having been continuously occupied, according to a Wednesday release from the Symphony.

Extensive renovations are underway on the main level of the former Farm Bureau Building. The purchase and renovation of this building will allow the Symphony to expand its mission to include music education and chamber music, bringing top-quality performances and teaching to people of all ages, backgrounds, and economic levels, the release said. The goal is to transform the organization into a more sustainable and more inclusive partner in the community.

Lucas Wood is executive director of the Knox-Galesburg Symphony.

The Knox-Galesburg Symphony has been housed on the campus of Knox College, which has generously donated office and rehearsal space. During that time, the college also provided the music director for the Symphony, most recently Bruce Polay. That business model has changed over the past several years, the release said.

“While the pandemic has been devastating for live performances, the pause did give us time to look closely at our role in the community,” said Symphony executive director Lucas Wood. “This ambitious project builds on the past 75 years of the Knox-Galesburg Symphony and positions the organization as a driving force in the Galesburg – and central Illinois – area.

The Knox-Galesburg Symphony in performance at the Orpheum Theatre.

A new permanent home

“Through this project, the Knox-Galesburg Symphony, your orchestra, will have a permanent location to develop robust performance and educational programs accessible to everyone,” he said in the release. “We are excited to continue our tradition of full-scale orchestra performances at favorite locations while creating more ways to bring classical music to our area.”

In the quest for a place to call home, Wood and members of the board of directors looked at many available buildings in Galesburg and considered building a new facility.

When the Seminary Street properties became available (the two are considered one lot), it was love at first sight, as the space and configuration of the building are ideally suited to conversion to office space, teaching studios, and a small performance venue.

A view of the 95 N. Seminary St. building in Galesburg.

Generous initial donations from Symphony supporters made the purchase possible. A campaign to complete renovations and increase the Symphony’s endowment fund will be announced soon. The organization Wednesday declined to say what renovations will cost or how much needs to be raised.

The project is led by a committee of Symphony board members, orchestra musicians, and community partners. Galesburg native Janet Kreig is serving as project manager on behalf of the Symphony.

Janet Kreig (photo by Kent Kriegshauser)

She brings more than 30 years of experience in national and international commercial project management and design and is an avid supporter of all live music. The Symphony has hired Galesburg-based Bruner, Cooper & Zuck, Inc. for architecture and engineering, and Henricksen (Peoria, Ill.) for interior design. It is anticipated that the project will be finished in the third quarter of 2022.

The Symphony has partnered with Habitat for Humanity for the removal of the interior, and this work is nearly complete.

“We see this music center as a hub of activity with a vibrant buzz around it,” said Jeanne Harland, board president. “We want to engage with new people in addition to our long-time supporters of the Symphony.”

This is a very ambitious construction project for the nonprofit, which is supported almost entirely by donations. But the vision for what the music center can be makes the goal worthwhile.

“We hope to create a welcoming and inclusive space that provides excellent music instruction and educational opportunities and world-class chamber music performances, while providing a home for the Symphony and other music organizations in our community,” Wood said. “This space will bring music and the community closer together through education, performance, and shared experiences.”