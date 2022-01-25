Koehler Electric names third generation of family as company president

Koehler Electric has a new president: Kevin W. Koehler has been promoted to president of J.W. Koehler Electric, Inc., in Davenport.

His promotion represents the third generation of Koehlers to retain the position of president, after Timothy W. Koehler (2006-2022) and James W. Koehler (1969-2006), according to the company.

J.W. Koehler Electric, Inc. was founded in 1969 by James W. Koehler. The firm concentrated on residential service work, house wiring, and heating and air conditioning control systems. The work consisted of a combination of competitive bid and service contract work.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s the home construction market began to slow down, and the company expanded into the industrial market, a familiar area of expertise for Jim Koehler. The estimating staff was expanded in both the commercial and industrial areas, which experienced strong growth, according to the company’s website.

For more information about the company, visit here.