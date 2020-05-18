Kohl’s re-opens stores in Iowa with reduced hours, floor signs

SAN RAFAEL, CA – NOVEMBER 12: Customers leave a Kohl’s store on November 12, 2015 in San Rafael, California. Kohl’s reported a better-than-expected third quarter earnings with a net income of $120 million, or 63 cents per share, compared to $142 million, or 70 cents per share, one year earlier. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Kohl’s is re-opening its stores on Monday, May 18th, in Iowa with newer health and safety measures in place.

The department store will open its door to customers following various measures such as- limited hours, social distancing measures, and cleaning and sanitization measures, as well as wellness and temperature checks, safety training and the use of masks and gloves for the associates- the company said in a press release.

Kohl’s has reopened stores in 14 other states so far this month since it first announced nationwide closure of its stores on March 19th.

Customers can expect to see the following changes in the store: