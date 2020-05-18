Kohl’s re-opens stores in Iowa with reduced hours, floor signs

Kohl’s is re-opening its stores on Monday, May 18th, in Iowa with newer health and safety measures in place.
The department store will open its door to customers following various measures such as- limited hours, social distancing measures, and cleaning and sanitization measures, as well as wellness and temperature checks, safety training and the use of masks and gloves for the associates- the company said in a press release.
Kohl’s has reopened stores in 14 other states so far this month since it first announced nationwide closure of its stores on March 19th.
Customers can expect to see the following changes in the store:
- limited store hours, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice,
- dedicated shopping hours for at-risk individuals including seniors, those who are pregnant or have underlying health conditions every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- measures to maintain six feet of social distancing, especially at high traffic areas such as customer service and checkout
- For stores that have two or more entrances, one entrance has been closed and each store will operate with a single point of entry to the store.
- An associate greeter will be stationed at the front of the store with the sole role of welcoming customers, sanitizing carts between each use and limiting occupancy, as appropriate.
- In-aisle fixturing has been removed to increase space for customers to pass through the aisles while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
- protective barriers at all registers and will touchless payment through Kohl’s Pay on the Kohl’s App to make the checkout experience as contactless as possible.
- Checkout lanes will be cleaned by an associate after each customer transaction, including the sanitation of the pin pad and counter.
- Hand sanitizer will be readily available at each register and throughout the store for customer use.
- Fitting rooms will be closed until further notice and the use of beauty testers has been suspended to reduce and minimize touch points.
- Kohl’s has made adjustments to the returns process to minimize contact between the customer and associate. In addition, to support social distancing, Kohl’s will accept Amazon Returns in a separate location within the store.
- Kohl’s will continue to facilitate regular cleaning of our stores, including all restrooms, entrances and all customer touchpoints, during all operating hours by a third party cleaning service.