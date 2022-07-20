July 27 marks the National Korean War Armistice Day, the anniversary of the 1953 end of the war.

Korean War Veterans Association Quad Cities Chapter 168 will hold a ceremony to commemorate the 69th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day on Wednesday, July 27.

It will take place at 10 a.m., at the Memorial Walkway, at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.

Wreaths Across America in 2021 laid wreaths at the graves of military service members at the Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island.

Col. Dan Mitchell, garrison commander of U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, will give opening remarks. In the past, the ceremony has included a wreath laying, rifle salute, and taps.

The Korean War, which began June 25, 1950, with the North Korean army’s invasion of South Korea, officially ended July 27, 1953, a day now officially recognized as Armistice Day. The signing marked the end of the longest negotiated armistice in history: 158 meetings spread over two years and 17 days.

Last year’s presidential proclamation stated, “We shall never forget the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice. On the National Mall at the Korean War Memorial, a Wall of Remembrance will be established to further honor and venerate the more than 36,000 American lives lost during the war, along with more than 7,000 Korean Augmentation to the United States Army soldiers who were killed in action.”