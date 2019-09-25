Kotter becomes sixth high-ranking official to leave Moline city hall this year

MOLINE, Illinois — Moline officially lost its second city administrator in less than a year tonight.

City council unanimously voted to release Lisa Kotter from the position. She only had the job for about five months. That decision came after the council met for almost an hour in executive session.

Mayor Stephanie Acri declined to comment about the change.

Kotter did not say why she’s leaving, but she had recently bought a house in Moline and was in the process of moving from Geneseo.

“I will probably immediately this week put my house up for sale here in Moline and begin applying for other positions and look forward to again a life of public service because it truly is something that I’m compassionate about,” she said.

Kotter says she didn’t think about her resignation for a long time before submitting it. She declined to say whether or not her resignation was forced.