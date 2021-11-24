“Krampus Krawl” added to next Christkindlmarkt in Davenport, Dec. 2-5

The holiday Christkindlmarkt returns to Freight House Farmers Market in Davenport Dec. 3-5, with the added attraction of the first “Krampus Krawl” on Thursday, Dec. 2.

In honor of Krampus, Santa’s helper and the ultimate keeper of naughty list, the check-in starts at Front Street Taproom at Freight House (421 W. River Drive, Davenport) at 7 p.m., and the Krawl starts at 8. There’s a costume contest ($15 to participate) with a prize of $100 to the winner.

The Krampus Krawl will move from Devon’s Complaint Department (8-8:45), Armored Gardens (8:45-9:30), to Me & Billy (9:30-10:15), Kilkenny’s (10:15-11) and Mac’s Tavern (11-11:45 p.m.). There will be specials at every location.

Krampus is the ultimate keeper of Santa’s naughty list.

Christkindlmarkt, also known as a Christmas market, is a street market associated with the celebration of Christmas during Advent. The history of Christmas markets goes back to the Late Middle Ages in the German speaking part of Europe where markets called Nikolausdult were held. At these markets, farmers came to town to shop and offer their wares.

The reformation of the church in the 16th century brought changes to the Christmas markets. Nikolaus was replaced by the Christkindl (Christchild) as the gift giver and the Nikolaus markets became Christkindl markets. Now mostly held on a town square throughout Germany and many other cities throughout the world, Christkindl markets sell food, drink and seasonal items from open-air stalls. Entertainment includes traditional singing and dancing.

In Davenport, there’s a ticketed opening St. Nicholas Dinner (ranging in price from $45 to $350) Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., catered by Bier Stube, with the Bolzen Beer Band.

This event grants you exclusive access to the Christkindlmarkt before it officially opens free to the public. Stroll through the market and be the first to get your hands on the 2021 souvenir mug. Enjoy the ceremonial “First Tapping” of the exclusive Krampus Stout, and Christkind Golden Ale from Front Street Brewery.

The Bier Stube will be providing a bountiful meal of authentic German fare, including a variety of German meat, potato pancakes, sauerkraut, spatzle, Apple strudel and pretzels. The vendors will be open for early shopping before the weekend crowds. You can reserve your ticket HERE.

A scene from the 2018 Christkindlmarkt in Davenport.

Like traditional Christmas markets around the world, the QC Christkindlmarkt is an artisan craft and gift market with German music, European foods, international beers, Gluhwein, as well as artist demonstrations and performances.

The market at Freight House will be Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Dec. 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring nearly 70 artists, makers and bakers. Merchandise will include German and holiday gifts, German food, local artisans, and festive music and entertainment.

To register and for more information, visit christkindlmarktquadcities.com.