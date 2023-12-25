For more than 20 years, the Quad Cities has observed and celebrated Kwanzaa. This year’s celebration will be held on Thursday, December 28th at the The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island, according to a news release.

Kwanzaa (a Swahili word that means “first fruits”) is an annual celebration observed for seven days, from Dec. 26-Jan. 1, that celebrates history, values, family, community and culture. Each day, one of the seven Kwanzaa principles is discussed. During the one-day celebration, each principle will be observed and discussed.

In addition to the actual program, there will also be a vendor fair from 5-6:30 p.m. and children’s activities. The program begins at 6:30 p.m.

A fellowship meal will Immediately follow the program. Emcees will be Ethelene Boyd and Shellie Moore Guy.

Kwanzaa speakers will speak for two to five minutes on one of the principles:

Claudine Anders – first Kwanzaa Principle – Unity

Shellie Moore Guy – second Kwanzaa Principle – Self-Determination

Rasheda Jamison – third Kwanzaa Principle – Collective Work & Responsibility

Donald Hinton – fourth Kwanzaa Principle – Cooperative Economics

Jasmine Butler – fifth Kwanzaa Principle- Purpose

Zay Williams – sixth Kwanzaa Principle- Creativity

Pastor Dwight Ford – seventh Kwanzaa Principle- Faith

Performances will be by Nina Little, Teranga Drummers and Dancers, Karen Roebuck and Mt. Zion Baptist Church Praise Dancers.

This event is free and open to the public. Participants are asked to bring non-perishable food items and canned goods to donate to Second Baptist Church Food Pantry.

For more information contact Shellie Moore Guy at shelliemooreguy@yahoo.com or 309-738-3527.