A Kwik Shop in Davenport has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kwik Shop at 2805 Telegraph Road closed at 9 a.m. Sunday to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew.

The parent company said in a news release that it is “taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials” and “the store will re-open in the next few days.”

Other employees at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines.