The Kwik Star Criterium will donate $1,000 to Project Echelon Racing. The donation ceremony will be held just

before the Ford Pro Men’s race at 4:20 on Memorial Day.

Founded by pro cyclist Eric Hill, Project Echelon educates, equips, and empowers veterans and their families through physical activity and self-discovery, while also engaging the community to build a network of support for those who have served in the armed forces, a news release says. Eric and his Project Echelon Racing team will compete at the Ford Men’s Pro Race on Memorial Day to promote their veteran’s-oriented mission.

“Being a team founded in the Midwest, racing Memorial Weekend in Iowa has always been special. Memorial Day is a day we reflect on and remember the service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. It is also a day where we celebrate their lives and honor the freedoms they have afforded us,” Hill said.

“For Project Echelon, using our love for cycling to share our mission and honor their memories is an honor. To receive recognition by the race promoters on this day is certainly humbling.” said Hill.

“Project Echelon’s veteran focus is a great fit for our Memorial Day races. They are very deserving of our support” said Tom Schuler, Kwik Star Criterium Race Director.

The Kwik Star Criterium started as the Moline Criterium in 1965 and has evolved over the years, eventually landing on Memorial Day in 1975. Since then, it has joined with other area races to form the Iowa Memorial Weekend Cycling Classic.

For more information, email jwhjkh@gmail.com or erhill88@gmail.com.