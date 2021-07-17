Kwik Star Festival of Trees once again will support Quad City Arts

The Kwik Star Festival of Trees, which supports Quad City Arts, will be Nov. 20-28 in the RiverCener, Davenport.

After a year off from its traditional presentation, the 36th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Tree will feature special events including a holiday parade on Saturday, Nov. 20, in downtown Davenport a news release says.

Showcasing more than 150 designer displays, fun-filled attractions, live performances, 5 special events and the largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest, Festival of Trees is the Quad Cities premier holiday event and fundraiser for Quad City Arts.

All proceeds help support arts education and programs that enrich the quality of life in the Quad Cities region through the arts.

“Last year, many families were apart and didn’t have the chance to celebrate the traditions that make the holiday season so special, so our goal for this year is to bring back the event bigger and better than ever before,” said Festival of Trees Administrator Kaleigh Trammell.

The event will showcase all the familiar attractions and events that many have come to know and love with some new twists, including designer selfie stations throughout the event and a new Mad-Hatter style Sunday brunch.

Other special events include the Premiere Party, Teddy Bear Tea, SugarPlum Ball and Celebrity Lunch. Special event tickets will go on sale Oct. 8.

The theme this year is “Oh What Fun!” Quad City Arts is running a Christmas in July promotion: Anyone who signs up to be a designer before Aug. 1 will be entered to win a $100 Visa Gift Card.

For more information or to register as a designer visit here.