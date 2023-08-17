Alderman At-Large Kyle Gripp has announced his reelection campaign for the Davenport City Council.

(Submitted photo)

“As a Davenport native, I’m so proud of our community for pulling together to weather the economic storms of recent years and emerging stronger than ever,” said Gripp. “By investing in responsible economic development, we have grown our city’s tax base and created real opportunities for Davenport families.”

Gripp is the city’s Community Development Chair and a board member of the Greater Davenport Development Corporation. Gripp has worked to bring family-supporting jobs and attract quality employers to Davenport.

“The future of Davenport is bright,” Gripp said. “My primary focus in this next term will be identifying the next phase of industrial and commercial development so our community can make the most of the momentum we’ve built over these last few years.”

Gripp’s future plans include prioritizing reductions in crime, repairing and replacing roads, redeveloping the North Park Mall area and improving the quality of life amenities for Davenport.

“I’m going to keep working to make sure Davenport becomes the top destination for families and businesses in our state,” Gripp said.

Gripp graduated from Davenport Central High School and St. Ambrose University and earned a master’s degree in public administration from Drake University. Gripp and his wife live in Davenport with their four children.

For more information on his campaign, click here.