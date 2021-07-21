La Motte, Iowa Fire Department raising funds to replace a 41-year-old fire truck

Volunteers at a small fire station in La Motte, Iowa want to replace their 41-year-old fire truck.

The department’s 1980 GMC tanker is one of six fire trucks at the station. It has rust on the body, tank and water pump that volunteers at the department describe as, “beyond repair.”

However, getting a new fire truck will not be cheap.

According to Nick Ludwig, La Motte Fire and Rescue’s assistant fire chief, the cost of a new fire truck could be upwards of $250,000. For a fire station with only 30 volunteers in a town with only a few hundred citizens, that’s a steep price to pay.

“For a small, rural department like ourselves, that’s a pretty big chunk of change to pay for,” Ludwig said.

This is especially the case since much of La Motte Fire Department’s funding is through donations. That’s why throughout the year, the department has multiple fundraisers, including omelet breakfasts, campaigns and steak fry’s. But the department’s latest fundraising effort – a simple post on Facebook including a picture of the old fire truck and the station’s Venmo username – may have been their biggest yet.

“We posted this at four o’clock last night and we’re over 30,000 views on it,” Ludwig said this morning about the Facebook post.

Ludwig said that since the post was made, the department has received donations from people within the community, but also from people who they don’t even know. With the post still gaining attention and with the department always in need of donations, Ludwig says any and all donations are appreciated.

“It feels good to know that people are taking the interest in it,” Ludwig said. “I mean, we volunteer our time for the community, and it’s just nice to get some people to recognize what we put into it and help us out financially.”