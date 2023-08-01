One of the most influential Mexican banda groups of all time is coming to Davenport in November.

La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga will play the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino on Saturday, November 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available starting Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m. online here or at The Market at Rhythm City. The casino is located at 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport.

Vocalist Lorenzo Ronquillo of La Original Banda El Limon de Salvador Lizarraga, performs along with other band members during a concert celebrating the group’s half century in music, in the Zocalo, Mexico City’s central square, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2015. (AP Photo/Sofia Jaramillo)

Formed in 1965, La Original Banda El Limónde Salvador Lizárraga was originally led by other musicians, but clarinetist Salvador Lizarraga took over as bandleader in 1976. Dozens of musicians have been members of the group over the decades, including Julio Preciado, Jorge Cordero, Nico Flores and Chuy Lizárraga. They released their first album, “Puro Mazatian,” in 1990.

For more information on La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga, visit their Facebook page.