Labor Day 2020: Here’s what will be open, closed in Davenport

The City of Davenport is observing Labor Day as a holiday Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

The following buildings will remain open to the public:

The River’s Edge

The following buildings will be closed to the public:

City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center

Police department front desk and records office

Parks and recreation administrative offices

Adler Theatre box office

All library branches (Main, Fairmount and Eastern)

Vander Veer Conservatory

Compost facility

CitiBus service will not be provided during this time.

Garbage, recycling, bulky waste and yard waste will be one day late all week. Friday pickup will be on Saturday. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule.

